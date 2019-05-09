 


Joseph Cultice

Music Pick: Garbage

Falling James | May 9, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Even without her bandmates in Garbage, Shirley Manson has still made her presence known around town over the past year. Last year she charmingly duetted with Fiona Apple at a Girlschool event at the Bootleg Theater, and in March she was one of the more charismatic performers at the Yoko Ono tribute at Disney Hall. But she returns to her full live power with Garbage's Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker. The group's best early songs, such as "Stupid Girl" and especially "Only Happy When It Rains," continue to resonate today. Garbage's most recent album, 2016's Strange Little Birds, is a relatively dark and occasionally more experimental release. Such somberly lulling songs as "Even Though Our Love Is Doomed" and "Night Drive Loneliness" stand out from the record's more bombastic tracks. With Ioanna Gika.

Shrine Auditorium, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., North University Park; Thurs., May 16, 8 p.m.; $19.50-$79.50. (213) 748-5116, www.shrineauditorium.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

