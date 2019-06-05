Music Pick: French Vanilla

A lot of dance-music performers insist that they want to make you think, but French Vanilla are one of the few bands whose lyrics really will get your brain to do the twist while you're in a glittery daze out on the dance floor. On their new album, How Am I Not Myself?, the L.A. quartet pump up their compelling post-punk grooves with subversive sociopolitical intentions. In director P.J. Charles' video for the pulsing disco track "Suddenly," the band members camp it up as boorish royalty before their oppressed servants finally rebel. And yet the song is also about the bittersweet paradox of how "going out in itself can feel like a performance, accompanied by the feeling of emptiness after it's over." "All the Time" is another slinky, sax-driven dance workout, whereas "Lost Power" soars with a more Joy Division/Cure–style exhilaration. With The Pantones, Lunch Lady and DJ Seth Bogart.

