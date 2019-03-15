 


Frankie & the Witch FingersEXPAND
Frankie & the Witch Fingers
David Evanko

Music Pick: Frankie & the Witch Fingers

Falling James | March 15, 2019 | 9:44am
Frankie & the Witch Fingers are part of a seemingly endless wave of modern local bands who pan for gold in the ancient streams of '60s garage rock and psychedelia. What makes them stand out from so many other revivalists is the strength of their songwriting combined with a hard-rock power and fluidity. The Witch Fingers' new album, Zam, is studiously retro, but such psychedelic ditties as "Pleasure" aren't feeble shadows of the past thanks in part to a funky and driving attack. The record's opening track, "Dracula Drug," is a nearly nine-minute jam that builds into a momentous jazz-rock odyssey. And yet it's immediately contrasted with "Work," a frenetic burst of pure punk rock. The rest of the album ranges from the curious stops and starts of "Cobwebs" to the headlong rush of guitars in "Dark Sorcerer." Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Grave Flowers Bongo Band also play.

Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. Seventh St., downtown; Wed., March 20, 8 p.m.; $16. teragramballroom.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

