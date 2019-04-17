 


    Herban Planet
4
Madeline KenneyEXPAND
Madeline Kenney
Cara Robbins

Music Pick: Flock of Dimes & Madeline Kenney

Falling James | April 17, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

"Talk is dangerous," Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner, aka Flock of Dimes, confides on "The Sisters," before reprising the line a minute later as "Life is dangerous." Her mood is more gently contemplative than alarmed as her voice drifts aloft in a breeze of guitars and keyboards. "The Sisters" is half of a new split single with Madeline Kenney, who responds with "Helpless," in which her hushed vocals are boxed in a gauzy haze of dreamy harmonies, laid-back beats and atmospheric electronica. The duo first realized that they were simpatico musical collaborators when Wasner produced Kenney's 2018 album, Perfect Shapes. That record ranges from intimate soundscapes ("Bad Idea") and arty, upbeat pop ("No Weekend") to undulating pop riffs ("Cut Me Off").

The Moroccan Lounge, 901 E. First St., downtown; Tue., April 23, 8 p.m.; $15. themoroccan.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

