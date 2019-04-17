Music Pick: Flock of Dimes & Madeline Kenney

"Talk is dangerous," Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner, aka Flock of Dimes, confides on "The Sisters," before reprising the line a minute later as "Life is dangerous." Her mood is more gently contemplative than alarmed as her voice drifts aloft in a breeze of guitars and keyboards. "The Sisters" is half of a new split single with Madeline Kenney, who responds with "Helpless," in which her hushed vocals are boxed in a gauzy haze of dreamy harmonies, laid-back beats and atmospheric electronica. The duo first realized that they were simpatico musical collaborators when Wasner produced Kenney's 2018 album, Perfect Shapes. That record ranges from intimate soundscapes ("Bad Idea") and arty, upbeat pop ("No Weekend") to undulating pop riffs ("Cut Me Off").

The Moroccan Lounge, 901 E. First St., downtown; Tue., April 23, 8 p.m.; $15. themoroccan.com.