Music Pick: Flipper

While the lineup has shifted radically in recent years, the MO for San Fran punks Flipper has remained the same — create off-the-wall, manic and challenging punk rock while putting on a killer live show. The last studio album, and the band's fourth, came in 2009 in the shape of Love, which featured Nirvana's Krist Novoselic on bass. Novoselic has been gone from the ranks for a decade, with the badass Rachel Thoele replacing him. That said, Jesus Lizard man David Yow has been fronting Flipper since 2015. That's a match made in heaven — the art-rock stylings of Yow meshing brilliantly with Flipper's classic punk insanity.

Flipper play with No Parents, Mike Watt & the Secondmen and Qui at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Regent. Then with Toys That Kill, Melted and Cat Scan at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Alex's Bar.