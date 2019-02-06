 


4
Flat WormsEXPAND
Flat Worms
Michelle Slater

Music Pick: Flat Worms at Zebulon

Falling James | February 6, 2019 | 3:30pm
AA

The world that Flat Worms dwell in is a deep, dark subterranean place filled with dread, tension and agitation. “Dust settles on the eyelids/Silence grows like resentment,” singer-guitarist Will Ivy growls as bassist Tim Hellman (Oh Sees) and drummer Justin Sullivan (Night Shop) maintain an urgent post-punk groove on “Plastic at Home,” from the L.A. trio’s new EP, Into the Iris. Ivy’s riffs careen recklessly around the racetrack on seedy, throbbing blasts such as “Shouting at the Wall” and “Surreal New Year” before they’re hammered firmly into place by Sullivan and Hellman. Produced by Ty Segall in his home studio and released on his Drag City–distributed label God? Records, Into the Iris is a Wire-like collision of angular chords and shards of noise that are occasionally topped with compelling shout-along choruses.

Flat Worms, Automatic, and Kaz Mirblouk perform at Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles; Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m.; $14. (323) 662-0966, zebulon.la.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

