 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Filthy FriendsEXPAND
Filthy Friends
John Clark

Music Pick: Filthy Friends

Falling James | May 10, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

With all the attention Carrie Brownstein has received in recent years following the popularity of her TV series Portlandia, people sometimes forget that it was Corin Tucker's soulfully yearning vocals that distinguished Sleater-Kinney's sound in the first place. She makes a welcome return to the spotlight with Filthy Friends, her project with R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck. The duo have worked together with varying lineups over the past few years, and their latest album, Emerald Valley, is an often appealing showcase for Tucker. At times, Buck's mainstream-rock instincts create a fairly bland backdrop for Tucker's fiery vocals, although hints of Sleater-Kinney's punk-rock intensity surface briefly on "Last Chance County." Some of the better tunes include the blues-rocking "November Man," the jangling idyll "Angels" and the rootsy tangle of the title track.

The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Tues., May 14, 8:30 p.m.; $30. (213) 413-8200, www.spacelandpresents.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >