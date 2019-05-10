Music Pick: Filthy Friends

With all the attention Carrie Brownstein has received in recent years following the popularity of her TV series Portlandia, people sometimes forget that it was Corin Tucker's soulfully yearning vocals that distinguished Sleater-Kinney's sound in the first place. She makes a welcome return to the spotlight with Filthy Friends, her project with R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck. The duo have worked together with varying lineups over the past few years, and their latest album, Emerald Valley, is an often appealing showcase for Tucker. At times, Buck's mainstream-rock instincts create a fairly bland backdrop for Tucker's fiery vocals, although hints of Sleater-Kinney's punk-rock intensity surface briefly on "Last Chance County." Some of the better tunes include the blues-rocking "November Man," the jangling idyll "Angels" and the rootsy tangle of the title track.

The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Tues., May 14, 8:30 p.m.; $30. (213) 413-8200, www.spacelandpresents.com.