 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Evie Sands
Evie Sands
Teri Landi

Music Pick: Evie Sands & Amy Raasch

Falling James | February 14, 2019 | 3:27pm
AA

Evie Sands is a rare triple threat as a singer, songwriter and distinctive guitarist. The legendary '60s chanteuse has been praised by Johnny Cash and has had her songs covered by Dusty Springfield, Missy Elliott, Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey, Beth Orton and Beck. She has flirted with outright fame on a number of occasions, and over the past two decades the local singer has seen a resurgence of interest for both her estimable songwriting and her winsome vocals. Sands could easily coast on her past glories by dipping into her extensive back catalog, but in 2017 she released Shine for Me, an endearing assortment of country-tinged tunes, piano ballads and R&B-flavored rockers. She's paired with singer-actor Amy Raasch, whose 2018 album, Girls Get Cold, segues from breezy interludes and playful feline pop to more majestically moody and intuitive contemplations.

The Federal, 5303 N. Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Sun., Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free. (818) 980-2555, www.thefederalbar.com.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: