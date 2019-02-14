Music Pick: Evie Sands & Amy Raasch

Evie Sands is a rare triple threat as a singer, songwriter and distinctive guitarist. The legendary '60s chanteuse has been praised by Johnny Cash and has had her songs covered by Dusty Springfield, Missy Elliott, Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey, Beth Orton and Beck. She has flirted with outright fame on a number of occasions, and over the past two decades the local singer has seen a resurgence of interest for both her estimable songwriting and her winsome vocals. Sands could easily coast on her past glories by dipping into her extensive back catalog, but in 2017 she released Shine for Me, an endearing assortment of country-tinged tunes, piano ballads and R&B-flavored rockers. She's paired with singer-actor Amy Raasch, whose 2018 album, Girls Get Cold, segues from breezy interludes and playful feline pop to more majestically moody and intuitive contemplations.

The Federal, 5303 N. Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Sun., Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free. (818) 980-2555, www.thefederalbar.com.