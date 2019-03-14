 


Enuff Z'nuffEXPAND
Enuff Z'nuff
Dave Stekert

Music Pick: Enuff Z'nuff

Brett Callwood | March 14, 2019 | 3:00pm
AA

For years, the go-to accusation thrown at Chicago's Enuff Z'nuff was that they sounded way too much like The Beatles. Like, they were trying to ape them rather than enjoy a healthy amount of influence (for a modern reference, see Greta Van Fleet and the great Led Zeppelin debate). But, as is usually the case, it was all a load of reactionary hooey. Enuff Z'nuff are and have always been a great power pop band, blessed with pop sensibilities that carried them far beyond the standard Sunset Strip hair sound. They dressed like Warrant but they were just different. Classic-era frontman Donnie Vie has been out of the band since 2013, with bassist Chip Z'nuff taking vocal duties for the 2018 album Diamond Boy. It's not exactly the same but still worthy of the name.

Enuff Z'nuff play with The Thrill Seekers, Permacrush, Dark Horse Rising, Bob Dee With Petro, Don't Trip and Iron Core at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Whisky A Go Go.

