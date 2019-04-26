Music Pick: Emily Wells Fills in the Blanks

Emily Wells is a singer whose music ranges freely across a variety of genres. On the Texas native’s new album, This World Is Too ____ for You, she smears dramatic washes of violin over such evocative chamber-music passages as “Hymn for the New World.” Wells intones airily over an electro-pop backing on enigmatic tracks “Remind Me to Remember” and “Stay Up.” She weaves other string instruments against her clear-eyed vocals, as on “Come on Doom, Let’s Party,” a stark and icy soundscape that was inspired by ACT UP, the organization that was founded in the late 1980s to help those suffering from AIDS. “Eulogy for the Lucky” and other similarly moving songs provide a beautifully fragile backdrop as Wells’ worries about climate change are arranged with “a scoring of the dystopia from a queer perspective.” With Kera.

The Bootleg Theater, 2200 Beverly Blvd., Westlake; Sun., April 28, 8 p.m.; $15. (213) 389-3856, www.bootlegtheater.org.