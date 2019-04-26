 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Emily WellsEXPAND
Emily Wells
Res

Music Pick: Emily Wells Fills in the Blanks

Falling James | April 26, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Emily Wells is a singer whose music ranges freely across a variety of genres. On the Texas native’s new album, This World Is Too ____ for You, she smears dramatic washes of violin over such evocative chamber-music passages as “Hymn for the New World.” Wells intones airily over an electro-pop backing on enigmatic tracks “Remind Me to Remember” and “Stay Up.” She weaves other string instruments against her clear-eyed vocals, as on “Come on Doom, Let’s Party,” a stark and icy soundscape that was inspired by ACT UP, the organization that was founded in the late 1980s to help those suffering from AIDS. “Eulogy for the Lucky” and other similarly moving songs provide a beautifully fragile backdrop as Wells’ worries about climate change are arranged with “a scoring of the dystopia from a queer perspective.” With Kera.

The Bootleg Theater, 2200 Beverly Blvd., Westlake; Sun., April 28, 8 p.m.; $15. (213) 389-3856, www.bootlegtheater.org.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >