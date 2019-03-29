Music Pick: Electric Six

Honestly there are few better ways to spend an evening than in the company of Dick Valentine and his Detroit party rockers the Electric Six. There's a common train of thought that the band peaked in the early 2000s with the singles "Danger! High Voltage" and "Gay Bar," but in fact each subsequent album has seen the band get a little more adventurous, interesting and exciting. They're insanely prolific, too, often putting out two albums per year, Beatles-style. Last year, we got Bride of the Devil and A Very Electric SiXmas, the latter a self-released Christmas album. They're still a force to be reckoned with, and they still put on a killer live show.

Electric Six plays with DaveTV at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Bootleg Theater.

