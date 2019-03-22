Music Pick: Dream Theater

Fans of prog metal, whether it be the bands at the extreme end such as Mastodon, or those at the more "hard rock" side like Dream Theater, tend to be a rabid bunch. Maybe it comes from the mentality of the old Rush army, but they will not hear a bad word said about their heroes. Loyal to a fault. To be fair, Dream Theater have earned that loyalty over a career that has stretched across 31 years (34 if you count the three that they were called Majesty) and 14 studio albums. The most recent, Distance Over Time, was released last month and, typically, it sees the band pushing technical boundaries without ever sounding stale. This is the second of two shows at the Wiltern, and it should be immense.

Dream Theater plays at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at the Wiltern.