Music Pick: Dickies

Veteran L.A. punks the Dickies play around the area fairly often, but this show is an interesting one because they're playing the Stukas Over Disneyland and Idjit Savant albums in their entirety. Which in itself is fascinating, because those two albums were 12 years apart (1983 and 1995, respectively), and there was an album in between (1989's Second Coming). Why they chose to go this route, who knows? The important thing is that the two albums they're playing are both excellent, and we'll get to hear the cover of Led Zeppelin's "Communication Breakdown."

The Dickies play with The Wraith and The Cocks at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Viper Room.