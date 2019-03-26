 


Diana RossEXPAND
Diana Ross
Albert Watson

Music Pick: Diana Ross

Falling James | March 26, 2019 | 2:50pm
AA

"I've created a stage that looks like a runway out into the audience ... so that I can feel and be close to you," Diana Ross recently tweeted about her appearance at the Hollywood Palladium, which is billed as the singer's 75th-birthday celebration. Any visitation from the divine Miss Ross is more likely to feel like a royal coronation than a mere concert performance, and while it's not known yet which special guests will join her on her glittery runway, the singer is likely to draw from her extensive catalog of solo hits and Supremes classics — the kind of enduring love songs that have been burned into our collective consciousness for decades. The diva sounded in fairly fine voice when she pressed the flesh with the mere mortals in the crowd at the recent Grammy Awards.

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Tues., March 26, 10 p.m.; $99.50-$199.50. 323-962-7600, www.hollywoodpalladium.com.

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

