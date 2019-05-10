Music Pick: Death Valley Girls

This is an excellent bill at the Brouwerij West to kick off their Popfuji summer concert series, so those who haven't checked out a show at this venue yet have no excuses. Local heroes the Death Valley Girls say that they're less a band and more a "travelling caravan." Their dusty, road-weary desert rock recalls The Stooges, Motorhead and ZZ Top, all of whom they cite as influences. Speaking of The Stooges, later-era bassist Mike Watt is performing with one of his many projects, the Jom & Terry Show. Finally, there's youthful rockers Starcrawler, who recently got some attention for covering the Ramones' "Pet Sematary" for the remade movie. That's a stunningly awesome way to welcome the summer.
Death Valley Girls plays on Saturday, May 11 at Brouwerij West.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!