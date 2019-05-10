Music Pick: Death Valley Girls

This is an excellent bill at the Brouwerij West to kick off their Popfuji summer concert series, so those who haven't checked out a show at this venue yet have no excuses. Local heroes the Death Valley Girls say that they're less a band and more a "travelling caravan." Their dusty, road-weary desert rock recalls The Stooges, Motorhead and ZZ Top, all of whom they cite as influences. Speaking of The Stooges, later-era bassist Mike Watt is performing with one of his many projects, the Jom & Terry Show. Finally, there's youthful rockers Starcrawler, who recently got some attention for covering the Ramones' "Pet Sematary" for the remade movie. That's a stunningly awesome way to welcome the summer.

