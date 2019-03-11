Music Pick: Deafhaven, Baroness

This show promises to be brutally, extremely heavy. San Francisco "post-metal' band Deafheaven have been blending black metal and screamo since forming in 2010 and releasing the frankly stunning Roads to Judah album the following year. Their fourth full-length record, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, came out a year ago and cemented their standing as one of the most exciting and innovative extreme-metal bands on the circuit. Meanwhile Baroness, out of Savannah, Georgia, have been kicking around since 2003. Like Weezer, they've used a color theme for their albums, the most recent being 2015's Purple. That's where the similarity with Weezer ends, though. These guys play prog-sludge that is both impressively complex and uncompromising monolithic.



Deafheaven play with Baroness, Zeal & Ardor at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Wiltern.