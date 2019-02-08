Music Pick: Danko Jones and Nashville Pussy at the Whisky A Go Go

What a double bill this is! Canadian rock trio Danko Jones are led by Danko Jones himself (it’s the name of the band and the singer, like Alice Cooper or Marilyn Manson), and the band have been putting on a riotous rock & roll show since forming in 1996. Jones himself is a stunning frontman, part Reverend Horton Heat and part Little Richard. He holds a crowd in the palm of his hand like a TV preacher, albeit one with a hell-raising side. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Nashville Pussy never really got over the loss of statuesque original bassist Corey Parks, with the list of former band members creeping up since then, but the albums have still been a good time, right up to last year’s not-at-all-subtle Pleased to Eat You. Prima Donna and Rogue Agent also play.

Danko Jones play with Nashville Pussy Prima Donna and Rogue Agent at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Whisky a Go Go; at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Marty's on Newport; and at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Alex's Bar.