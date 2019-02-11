Music Pick: Cuco at the Observatory

Omar Banos, better known as Cuco, had a phenomenal 2018 musically but, to be fair, his rise has been steady and impressive since he first burst onto the scene. He spent the latter part of his teens crooning gorgeous ballads and breaking unsuspecting hearts. By the end of the summer of 2017, "Lo Que Siento" was earning him 350,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Last April, he earned a bunch of new fans thanks to two well-received appearances at Coachella, and at this point he has earned swoon status with Chicano teens around the country, if not farther afield. The guy seems like the personification of humility, which, alongside his obvious musical talent, makes him extremely likable.

Cuco performs on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.) at the Observatory.