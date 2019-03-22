Music Pick: Cold Cave and Adult

"I prayed for warmth and peace, but some winters never end," Wesley Eisold murmurs darkly on Cold Cave's new single, "Promised Land." The synth-pumped passage is a fitting soundtrack to Southern California's recent endless winter. Cold Cave's latest, You & Me & Infinity, is similarly drenched in '80s-style synths and beats as Eisold croons with a shadowy iciness. While his version of post-punk is more retro-minded than his sonic inspirations such as Joy Division, who were trying to create bold new soundscapes, Eisold and company manage to create a convincingly nostalgic approximation of vintage synth-pop. Cold Cave's tourmates Adult are an artier duo, with Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus, and the pair's new single, "Subsurface," is a minimalist slice of electro-pop whose dour textures are brightened a little by Kuperus' enigmatic, low-key vocals.

The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.; Fri., March 22, 9 p.m.; $ (213) 623-3233, http://www.acehotel.com/losangeles.