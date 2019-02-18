 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Coeur de PirateEXPAND
Coeur de Pirate
Maxyme G. Delisle

Music Pick: Coeur de Pirate

Falling James | February 18, 2019 | 8:25pm
AA

Béatrice Martin coos gently engaging French-language pop chansons as Coeur de Pirate on her latest album, En cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé (which translates as “In case of storm, this garden will be closed”). As such, her music is generally breezily romantic. Even with the occasional darker interlude, such as “Combustible” and “Malade,” the record is filled with mostly sugary reveries like “Amour d’un soir” and fizzy dance-pop tunes such as “Prémonition.” Still, the Canadian singer is more intriguing when she allows a little ambiguity into her sunny outlook, as on more intimate and confessional tracks such as “De honte et de pardon” and the ethereally cycling idyll “Somnambule.” Things pick up a little when the Quebec rapper Loud enlivens the electro-pop ditty “Dans la nuit.” With Loud Forest.

El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; Tues., Feb. 26, 8:30 p.m.; $20. (323) 936-6400, www.theelrey.com.

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: