Music Pick: Coeur de Pirate

Béatrice Martin coos gently engaging French-language pop chansons as Coeur de Pirate on her latest album, En cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé (which translates as “In case of storm, this garden will be closed”). As such, her music is generally breezily romantic. Even with the occasional darker interlude, such as “Combustible” and “Malade,” the record is filled with mostly sugary reveries like “Amour d’un soir” and fizzy dance-pop tunes such as “Prémonition.” Still, the Canadian singer is more intriguing when she allows a little ambiguity into her sunny outlook, as on more intimate and confessional tracks such as “De honte et de pardon” and the ethereally cycling idyll “Somnambule.” Things pick up a little when the Quebec rapper Loud enlivens the electro-pop ditty “Dans la nuit.” With Loud Forest.

El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; Tues., Feb. 26, 8:30 p.m.; $20. (323) 936-6400, www.theelrey.com.