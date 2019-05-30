 


Claudia Lennear
Claudia Lennear
Music Pick: Claudia Lennear & the New Ash Grove Players

Falling James | May 30, 2019 | 11:00am
Claudia Lennear is a powerhouse of a vocalist, and in the past she has launched her fiery singing with such performers as Ike & Tina Turner, Leon Russell, Joe Cocker, Humble Pie, Delaney & Bonnie, Taj Mahal, George Harrison and Elton John, among others. David Bowie paid homage to her in his song "Lady Grinning Soul," and Lennear was also the inspiration for The Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar" and Russell's "A Song for You." For years, she's been performing with her local band, The New Ash Grove Players, and she is equally at home belting out bluesy versions of "Stagger Lee" and funky tunes like "Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky." Lennear was spotlighted in the 2013 documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, although she's far more than a backing singer.

McCabe's Guitar Shop, 3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica; Fri., May 31, 8 p.m.; $20. (310) 828-4497, www.mccabes.com.

