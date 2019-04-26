 


Music Pick: Claude Fontaine

Falling James | April 26, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

“Dream lover, come closer/Your lips are sweet as cherry wine,” Claude Fontaine coos breathily and invitingly over a lilting rocksteady groove on “Cry for Another,” from her self-titled new album on Innovative Leisure. The chanteuse is based in Los Angeles, but her music has a cosmopolitan sound that draws simultaneously from several regions around the world. About half of her new record is rooted in reggae rhythms laid down by legendary Jamaican guitarist Tony Chin (Soul Syndicate, Dennis Brown, Althea & Donna). But much of the album is pumped up by Brazilian-style Tropicália, bossa nova and brasileira, which is then overlaid with a 1960s yé-yé veneer. “Hot Tears” is another timelessly evocative reggae idyll, while “Pretending He Was You” is a slice of breezy Brazilian pop.

Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr., Los Angeles; Fri., April 26, 7 p.m.; free. (323) 662-0966, http://zebulon.la.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

