Music Pick: Children of Bodom

Finnish extreme-metal band Children of Bodom have been terrifying listeners since 1993, and they just released their 10th studio album, Hexed. It's the first record to feature new Swedish guitarist Daniel Freyberg, formerly of the band Norther. While Freyberg is inarguably a stellar player, the band's direction has pretty much stayed on course. That's brutally heavy death metal blessed with Alexi Laiho's guttural vocals, but with a strong sense of song and melody. They're one of the best-selling artists in their native Finland (though behind operatic Finnish metal band Nightwish), and Hexed suggests that they're still at the beginning of their metal journey.

Children of Bodom play with Swallow the Sun, Wolfheart and Fragmentum at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at the Observatory.