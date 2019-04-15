 


    Herban Planet
Charlotte GainsbourgEXPAND
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Amy Troost

Music Pick: Charlotte Gainsbourg

Lily Moayeri | April 15, 2019 | 10:00am
Charlotte Gainsbourg exudes inherent cool. The multifaceted Gainsbourg brims with talent in the studio and on the screen. There is a unique space she occupies that is unassuming and natural, but so personal it's like she is speaking directly to her audience. While Gainsbourg is not the most musically prolific, when she releases material, it makes a mark. Take 2, released at the end of last year, is a five-song EP featuring three new unforgettable songs and two live versions, including a refined cover of Kanye's "Runaway." Most recently Gainsbourg has offered a limited-edition book, Rest, a companion to her 2017 album of the same name. Rest lays bare the working process in the creation of the album with a stunning collection of photographs, drawings, hand-written notes and lyrics. In between Coachella appearances, Los Angeles is treated to an intimate performance.

Charlotte Gainsbourg plays with Steady Holiday at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the El Rey.

Lily Moayeri has been writing about music since she attended college the first time, with the occasional article on television, art, fashion and random elements of pop culture. She is a major contributor to the textbook The Guerilla Guide To Music.

