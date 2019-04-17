 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Channel 3EXPAND
Channel 3
Rick Bain

Music Pick: Channel 3

Falling James | April 17, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Channel 3's classic early-'80s blasts of anger "I've Got a Gun" and especially "Manzanar" — a furious broadside about the internment of Japanese-American citizens — still raise literal chills today. But the Cerritos quartet led by singer-guitarist Mike Magrann and guitarist Kimm Gardener have never stopped playing and evolving, and their new EP, The Bellwether, embodies several of their styles. The slam-bang "What You Need" evokes CH3's hardcore-punk roots, but the EP's title track and a thoroughly unexpected but satisfying cover of The Plimsouls' "How Long Will It Take" demonstrate Magrann and Gardener's fondness for catchy power-pop hooks. At this free matinee, Gardener's son Max celebrates the release of his new album, Children Melting Velvet, a contrastingly ethereal set of synth-pop reveries. Plus, The Capsouls and Jackie Mendez.

Alex's Bar, 2913 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach; Sun., April 21, 2-8 p.m.; free. (562) 434-8292, alexsbar.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >