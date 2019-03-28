 


Carla BozulichEXPAND
Carla Bozulich
Lissa Ivy

Music Pick: Carla Bozulich & Devin Sarno

Falling James | March 28, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Carla Bozulich's wide-ranging musical career can't be easily summarized in a short paragraph. She has fronted the intense industrial band Ethyl Meatplow and been a part of such disparate projects as Invisible Chains, Evangelista, The Night Porter and Scarnella. Her '90s group The Geraldine Fibbers were ostensibly a melodic alt-country band who nonetheless shifted into more punk and experimental passages. Bozulich even managed to get Willie Nelson to take part when she covered his entire The Red Headed Stranger album. Last year, she explored her more ambient, new-music side via an unusual and sometimes foreboding series of strange soundscapes titled Quieter. Tonight, she collaborates with Crib's Devin Sarno on a bill that also includes a solo set from Best Coast guitarist Bobb Bruno and "ritual whispers" from Teasips.

Highland Park Bowl, 5621 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park; Thu., April 4, 8 p.m.; free. (323) 257-2695, highlandparkbowl.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

