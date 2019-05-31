 


4
Broken Social SceneEXPAND
Broken Social Scene
Richard Lam

Music Pick: Broken Social Scene

Falling James | May 31, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Broken Social Scene are a Canadian supergroup of sorts led by Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning and featuring a rotating cast of stellar members including Leslie Feist, Metric's Emily Haines and James Shaw, Tortoise's John McIntire, Stars' Amy Millan and Torquil Campbell, The Weakerthans' Jason Tait, and two dozen other musicians. In Broken Social Scene's case, the whole is not always greater than the sum of its individual parts, but there are nonetheless some engrossing moments on the band's most recent album, Hug of Thunder. Such hazy reveries as "Sola Luna" lead into intermittently engaging, fuzzy alt-rock tunes like "Halfway Home" and the poppy "Protest Song." The title track is a sweetly ethereal electro-pop chanson. Arrive early on Wednesday night for the intriguing and enchanting indie pop of former Cherry Glazerr keyboardist Sasami.

The Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Wed.-Fri., June 5-7, 9 p.m.; $39. (323) 464-0808, www.fondatheatre.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

