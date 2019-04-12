Music Pick: Bowie Jane

With a name like Bowie, one would imagine that a career in music was inevitable for Australian-born L.A. resident Bowie Jane. However, she wandered into a career in criminal law before really throwing herself into her dirty house DJing. Her DJ style is drawn from house and tech-house influences, and in a recent interview she told us that she "grew up obsessed with dirty house beats and haven't looked back. I'm a high-energy performer ... visually I'm always moving and I love to rev up the crowd." Dirty Laundry should provide the perfect setting to see this awesome, still blossoming DJ.
Bowie Jane plays on Tuesday, April 16, at Dirty Laundry.
