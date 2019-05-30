Music Pick: Blackboard Jungle

It's become an annual event at this point. Blackboard Jungle were hardly one of the main players on the Sunset Strip rock & roll scene of the '80s, but they did develop a cult following, tour with Faster Pussycat, and appear on the much loved Hollywood Rocks box set. They get together once a year to celebrate their past, and the Viper sells out every time. This year, they've expanded the festivities, with Jetboy performing the night before. That's a lot of '80s rock to love, and they always put together a great bill of friends/bands too.

Swingin' Thing, Leather Duchess, All Is Useless and special guests to be announced play with Jetboy on Friday, May 31, while Fizzy Bangers, Stars From Mars, Old Man Crawford and special guests TBA play with Blackboard Jungle on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Viper Room.

