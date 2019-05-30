 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Blackboard JungleEXPAND
Blackboard Jungle
Marty Temme

Music Pick: Blackboard Jungle

Brett Callwood | May 30, 2019 | 4:14pm
AA

It's become an annual event at this point. Blackboard Jungle were hardly one of the main players on the Sunset Strip rock & roll scene of the '80s, but they did develop a cult following, tour with Faster Pussycat, and appear on the much loved Hollywood Rocks box set. They get together once a year to celebrate their past, and the Viper sells out every time. This year, they've expanded the festivities, with Jetboy performing the night before. That's a lot of '80s rock to love, and they always put together a great bill of friends/bands too.

Swingin' Thing, Leather Duchess, All Is Useless and special guests to be announced play with Jetboy on Friday, May 31, while Fizzy Bangers, Stars From Mars, Old Man Crawford and special guests TBA play with Blackboard Jungle on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Viper Room.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >