Music Pick: Bikini Kill Takes Control

"It doesn't matter who's in control now," Kathleen Hanna declared boldly on Bikini Kill's 1993 single "New Radio." "It doesn't matter 'cause this is new radio." Ignored by mainstream radio, the Olympia, Washington, quartet were inspired by the late-1970s punk explosion but powered by the riot grrrl movement's uncompromising ferocity about equality for women in the rock world — including in the mostly male-dominated underground. Apart from a brief 2017 appearance in which they played one song, Bikini Kill haven't played live in more than 20 years. The struggle for equality continues today, which makes the band's out-of-the-blue reunion more relevant and potentially inspiring than comebacks by other punk legends. This time around, Hanna is joined by original members Tobi Vail (drums) and Kathi Wilcox (bass) and new recruit Erica Dawn Lyle, who replaces guitarist Billy Karren.

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., & Wed.-Thurs., May 1-2, 8 p.m.; $39.50. (323) 962-7600, www.hollywoodpalladium.com.