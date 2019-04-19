Music Pick: Bad Wave

"Now here are these two unaccountable freaks; they came in together, they must go out together," reads the bio blurb on Bad Wave's Facebook page. You have to tip your hat to that level of candid honesty from this Los Angeles duo (Tucker Tota and Patrick Hart). The Guardian named them "New Band of the Week" a couple of years ago, marveling at their big tunes and songs about serial killers. There's nothing overtly grotesque here, though — rather, Bad Wave specialize in synth-pop that is both infectiously melodic and boldly morbid.

Bad Wave plays with Low Hum, BLACKPAW, deafmute and mmwilks (DJ) at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the Echo.