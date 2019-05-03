 


Music Pick: Ariana Grande

Falling James | May 3, 2019 | 4:00pm
AA

While you might not want to take Ariana Grande with you on your next visit to a donut shop, there is no denying that the 25-year-old singer possesses a big, powerful voice that belies her tiny physical stature. Unlike her early inspiration Mariah Carey, who also has an awe-inspiring vocal technique but rarely seems to know how to rein it in, Grande is adept at using her talents more persuasively. On Grande's latest album, Thank U, Next, the singer revels in lust, longing and desire with such seductive idylls as "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and "Needy." In recent years, the former child television star has developed into a more nuanced artist exploring feminist themes, although her inviting 2018 single "God Is a Woman" is a relatively faint echo of The Ringling Sisters' 1994 riot-grrrl anthem "God Is a Girl."

Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.; Mon.-Tues., May 6-7, 8 p.m. (213) 742-7340, www.staplescenter.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

