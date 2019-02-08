 


4
Music Pick: Anthony Gomes at the Maui Sugar Mill SaloonEXPAND
Stephen Jensen

Music Pick: Anthony Gomes at the Maui Sugar Mill Saloon

Brett Callwood | February 8, 2019 | 11:01am
Bluesman Anthony Gomes describes himself as the classic triple threat — guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. And it’s tough to put together a convincing argument against that. In fact, Blues Revue Magazine said that “Gomes’ formidable guitar chops and authentic singing place him in the forefront of modern blues,” while none other than B.B. King said, “A very talented guitarist... and where did that voice come from?" That’s high praise but completely deserved. The Canadian artist, now living in St. Louis, has put out 13 awesome albums since kicking off in 1998, including last year’s killer Peace, Love & Loud Guitars. It’ll be cool to see him in this relatively intimate setting. The Terraplanes also play.

Anthony Gomes and the Terraplanes play at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at the Maui Sugar Mill Saloon.

