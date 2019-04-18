 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Anoushka Shankar
Anoushka Shankar
Anushka Menon

Music Pick: Anoushka Shankar

David Cotner | April 18, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

It's rare these days that you hear about musicians becoming one with their instrument. Maybe people are just too detached to make it happen as once they did. The late jazz guitarist Emily Remler was one such player, for instance — as was the classical piano colossus that was Vladimir Horowitz. Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar is another of those rare players who attain the apex and apogee of their chosen music through the communion they reach by immersing themselves in the intricacies of one of the most magical of all possible instruments. Those who have performed alongside her — Sting, Herbie Hancock, Joshua Bell — are blessed for her presence in their musical lives. Those who experience the depth of feeling she wrings from the sitar — and the atmosphere surrounding it — remain forever transformed.

Anoushka Shankar plays at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at Royce Hall.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >