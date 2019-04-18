Music Pick: Anoushka Shankar

It's rare these days that you hear about musicians becoming one with their instrument. Maybe people are just too detached to make it happen as once they did. The late jazz guitarist Emily Remler was one such player, for instance — as was the classical piano colossus that was Vladimir Horowitz. Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar is another of those rare players who attain the apex and apogee of their chosen music through the communion they reach by immersing themselves in the intricacies of one of the most magical of all possible instruments. Those who have performed alongside her — Sting, Herbie Hancock, Joshua Bell — are blessed for her presence in their musical lives. Those who experience the depth of feeling she wrings from the sitar — and the atmosphere surrounding it — remain forever transformed.

Anoushka Shankar plays at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at Royce Hall.