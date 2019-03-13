Music Pick: Anna Ash

Anna Ash possesses a lilting, stirring voice that courses through her songs like a delicate bird. The Michigan native belies the title track of her 2017 EP, Going Down Fast, by singing in a languid tempo, her vocals draped across an austere backing of electric guitar. There are traces of Emmylou Harris' graceful intonations on such reverential country-folk ballads as "Time to Waste." "Everybody's telling you what a rough day they've had," Ash murmurs consolingly on the aptly titled "Sweet Voice." The L.A. singer opens her heart further on her 2016 full-length album, Floodlights, a similarly engaging collection of laid-back pop-country. She rocks out a little on the soulful track "Holding Out," but most of the record centers on such tranquil interludes as the heartfelt "Let Me Love You."

Bootleg Theater, 2200 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles; Thurs., March 14, 8:30 p.m.; $10. (213) 389-3856, www.bootlegtheater.org.