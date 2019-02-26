 


Adia VictoriaEXPAND
Adia Victoria
Shervin Lainez

Music Pick: Adia Victoria

Falling James | February 26, 2019 | 5:25pm
AA

"First of all, there is no God/Because I killed my God," Adia Victoria coolly declares on "Clean," the first song on her new album, Silences. The Nashville singer has been described as a blues stylist, but she has far more ambitious things on her mind than just echoing the visions of past blues legends. Victoria is firmly rooted in the here and now, and her provocative lyrics are too bold to stir up easy nostalgia. The new record's title references Tillie Olsen's 1978 book, Silences, which charts the different ways in which working-class writers have to struggle before their art is taken seriously. And while the album is steeped in the blues, Victoria mixes and matches a variety of moods and styles to infuse her songs with pointed messages that decry the sexism and various addictions that still hold women back. With Dick Stusso.

The Moroccan Lounge, 901 E. First St., downtown L.A.; Thurs., March 7, 7:30 p.m.; $15. (213) 395-0610, www.themoroccan.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

