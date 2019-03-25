 


Music Pick: Acid Mothers TempleEXPAND
Music Pick: Acid Mothers Temple

Brett Callwood | March 25, 2019 | 4:50pm
You never know what you're gonna get with Japanese psychedelic rock band Acid Mothers Temple. Since forming in 1995, the group have gone through a plethora of members and God knows how many different versions. There's Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso UFO, Acid Mothers Gong, Acid Mothers Guru Guru and, best of all, Acid Mothers Guru Guru Gong. The connecting factor is that all of the various musicians involved will consistently go out of their way to create the most intensely brain-melting music imaginable. It's an acquired taste — it sure as shit ain't for everyone — but those who enjoy their music as deliciously awkward and ludicrously out of the norm as possible will lap this up.

Acid Mothers Temple performs with Yamantaka, Sonic Titan, Kinski and The Mountain Mover for California Flashback night at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at the Lodge Room.

