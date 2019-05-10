 


45 Grave's Dinah Cancer performing in Long Beach in 2007
45 Grave's Dinah Cancer performing in Long Beach in 2007
Morven/Wikimedia Commons

Music Pick: 45 Grave

Brett Callwood | May 10, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

That deathrock pioneers 45 Grave are still together a full 38 years after forming seems to be as much of a surprise to singer Mary Sims, aka Dinah Cancer, as it is to anyone. On the surface this wasn't the sort of band meant to go the distance, and Sims has tried her damnedest over the years to let 45 Grave go. After all, until 2012 the band had only the one studio album, 1983's Sleep in Safety. There were long breaks between 1985 and '88, then again for 14 years between 1990 and 2004. But eventually the band's dark, gothic take on punk pulled Sims back in. She simply can't let it go. They rarely release new music, but the shows are still an absolute blast.

45 Grave plays with Ravens Moreland, DJ Edward Transylvania and Scurvy Kids at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at the Whisky A Go-Go.

