4
100 Flowers
100 Flowers
Debbie Spinelli

Music Pick: 100 Flowers

Falling James | March 15, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

The Urinals reinvented themselves as 100 Flowers in the early 1980s when they realized their old punk-rock name was preventing them from getting serious gigs. But the name change also reflected how the Westwood art-punk trio had evolved from their late-1970s beginning, when they varied from the Johnny Thunders template with ridiculously short, fast, haiku-like proto-hardcore blasts (along with The Middle Class, The Urinals have long been recognized as one of the first hardcore groups). Just a few years later, their sound incorporated newer elements, such as a minimalist variation and reduction of Wire's artiness mixed with Gang of Four's propulsive funk. Singer-bassist John Talley-Jones and drummer Kevin Barrett have continued to perform as The Urinals since the addition of guitarist-novelist Rob Roberge in 2005, but the duo also play these days as 100 Flowers with original Urinals guitarist Kjehl Johansen. With New Creeps.

Akbar, 4356 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; Sat., March 16, 7 p.m.; free. (323) 665-6810, www.akbarsilverlake.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

