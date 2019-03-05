Morgan Taylor's Gustafer Yellowgold Came From the Sun

Gustafer Yellowgold is the creation of singer-songwriter Morgan Taylor, and the whole endeavor is quite ingenious. Without the financial support of a Nickelodeon or Disney, Taylor has melded his children’s character into a cottage industry. There are songs and accompanying cartoons, stuffed toys and T-shirts.

Gustafer Yellowgold, incidentally, came from the sun and he’s friends with an eel and a rock band composed of bees. He looks a bit like a yellow Smurf, minus the hat and stretched out a bit. More important, the music is actually wonderful. If parents want a break after being driven to distraction by the awful warbling of The Wiggles, Morgan Taylor and Gustafer offer just that. We spoke to Taylor about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: How long have you been writing, singing and performing? When and why did you create the Gustafer character?

I started on stages with lead roles in school and church musicals starting age 9. I spent about 15 years playing in several original bands in Dayton, Ohio, then five years of my Morgan Taylor band in NYC in the early 2000s. I was finding my songwriting voice when Gustafer happened. I added my love of cartooning to a set of my more quirky songs, and set out with the idea to make picture books with CDs in the back pocket. The buzz started very quickly, and within a year I had a 10-song DVD of hand-drawn music videos.