Mitchell Frank: Not Much Will Change with Live Nation's Acquisition of Spaceland Presents

In a move that will undoubtedly have a great impact upon Los Angeles’ live music scene, it was announced today that Live Nation has acquired Spaceland Presents, along with the Echo and Echoplex. The multimillion dollar deal, which took eight months to consummate, gives Live Nation a stake at the ground level, something they’ve long sought. The acquisition can also be interpreted as a shot across the bow of the Goldenvoice/AEG ship, Live Nation’s main competitor. Live Nation and AEG can be likened to the King Kong vs. Godzilla of the concert industry, with almost 400 combined venues between them.

Spaceland Presents’ CEO, Mitchell Frank, has L.A. roots that run deep and wide. He began booking weekly nights at Spaceland, a 250-capacity room, back in 1993. The weekly booking quickly grew into a permanent situation and soon Spaceland was punching above its weight class, drawing national and international acts. That relationship carried on until 2010, when he broke ties with the venue over creative differences. Spaceland was renamed The Satellite and Frank took Spaceland Presents to the Echo, the Echoplex, and the Regent Theater, also manning El Prado a entity as had been reported by some media outlets. Knitting Factory, which owned a 49 percent stake of Spaceland Presents, was also bought out in the Live Nation deal, and will continue to co-own the Regent Theater, along with Frank, and Arts + Rec (a real estate and hospitality company). The Live Nation deal also does not include the much lauded Desert Daze Festival, which will be under the tutelage of Knitting Factory, Moon Block, and their newest partner, Red Light Management.

Spaceland Presents has brand value, which makes it a particularly attractive addition. Morgan Margolis, CEO of Knitting Factory opined on the corporate gamesmanship of the deal, telling L.A. Weekly, “Live Nation does not have what AEG has in Goldenvoice... they want Spaceland to be their Goldenvoice.”