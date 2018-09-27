Matt Sorum and Jane Lynch's Adopt the Arts Helps Music and Arts Programs in Public Schools

On the surface, a collaboration between Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver/The Cult drummer Matt Sorum and actress-comedian Jane Lynch (Best in Show, Glee, etc.) makes little sense. And yet they’ve come together through their shared love of the arts to try to help public schools, as budgets for the arts and music are continually brutally slashed.

Sorum co-founded the Adopt the Arts program with activist Abby Berman as a means to fund canceled music and arts programs.

“I started realizing what was happening in public schools,” the drummer says. “Charter schools and private school are a big divide, especially with race. I’ve always been a proponent of equality. So when I found out the public school system was cutting arts and music, I got really upset. I learned how to play music very, very young and I truly believe that was a savior for me. Obviously I became a professional musician, and I’m not saying we’re trying to create professional musician, but kids need a rounded curriculum.”