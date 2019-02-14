Madison Malone Loves Being In a City Filled With Dreamers

Pop singer/songwriter Madison Malone was raised in a farm town in Wisconsin, but she relocated to Los Angeles in 2016 and she's one of us now. She's performing at the Hotel Cafe on Friday, Feb. 15, so we had a chat.
L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start singing, writing and performing, and when did you realize that it could be a career?
MADISON MALONE: I started singing at 2, although my first public performance was when I was 10 years old. I sang “Part of Your World” at my school’s talent show. The video can be found somewhere on YouTube. I started writing more seriously when I was 12 — songs about angsty preteen heartbreak. I began gigging professionally when I was 14. I was performing four to six times a week and noticed that my songs made an impact on people. Once I was able to see that music had a direct, beautiful power to better people's day and I could pay the bills, I realized that it could be a career!
Describe your sound/style. Who are your influences?
I usually call my style ethereal pop. A little bit of Florence + the Machine with Maggie Rogers and Sarah McLachlan. My influences also include Sara Bareilles, Highasakite, Bon Iver (shout out to Wisconsin), Adele and, of course, Beyoncé.
You moved to L.A. in 2016 — how have you found it so far?
I love L.A. It is inspiring to wake up in a city that is filled with dreamers. Every single day I have the ability to witness beautiful art. The opportunities for collaboration are endless, and that sunshine isn’t too bad.
What can we expect from your set this time?
This set will be a special one. I will be playing the piano while my cellist, Emily Elkin, will play along with her angelic musical melodies. Plus, I have a handful of new songs!
What else do you have planned for 2019?
I have a mini West Coast Tour scheduled with Ten Fé, where I will be playing the Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 9 and the Independent in San Francisco on April 11. I’m also finishing up booking a European tour this spring and a Midwest to East Coast tour for this summer! All the while, I am recording a new EP, with the first song, "Fragile Heart 1,” coming out on Feb. 14. Meet me at Hotel Cafe on Feb. 15 to celebrate my new single! You can find more information at madisonmalonemusic.com.
Madison Malone plays with Alice Smith at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Hotel Cafe.
