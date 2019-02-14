Madison Malone Loves Being In a City Filled With Dreamers

Pop singer/songwriter Madison Malone was raised in a farm town in Wisconsin, but she relocated to Los Angeles in 2016 and she's one of us now. She's performing at the Hotel Cafe on Friday, Feb. 15, so we had a chat.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start singing, writing and performing, and when did you realize that it could be a career?

MADISON MALONE: I started singing at 2, although my first public performance was when I was 10 years old. I sang “Part of Your World” at my school’s talent show. The video can be found somewhere on YouTube. I started writing more seriously when I was 12 — songs about angsty preteen heartbreak. I began gigging professionally when I was 14. I was performing four to six times a week and noticed that my songs made an impact on people. Once I was able to see that music had a direct, beautiful power to better people's day and I could pay the bills, I realized that it could be a career!