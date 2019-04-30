Los Creepers Aim To Keep Punk Alive In the Northeast

Northeast L.A. punks Los Creepers have been around for a full 23 years now, and they play on a killer bill that includes Beowulf and Sick Sense at Cafe NELA on Saturday, so we sat down with guitarist Alex Alvarez to talk about it all...

L.A. WEEKLY: When did Los Creepers form, and what was the mission?

ALEX ALVAREZ: Los Creepers started in 1996. The mission was to play whatever we wanted. Rockabilly/psychobilly, blues, surf, ska and country, all mixed with punk — punk being the foundation to everything.

Describe the sound...

We've been together for 23 years with several singing changes. So our sound has evolved with every singer. Javi [Lopez] has been with the band for a while now. We've definitely leaned more towards our punk roots lately. We have too many influences: Punk, metal, old hip-hop, country, blues, surf.