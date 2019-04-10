Los Angeles Renames Crenshaw & Slauson "Nipsey Hussle Square"

On Tuesday, April 9, in honor of the late, Grammy-nominated musician-entrepreneur, the L.A. City Council announced that the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue would be named "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square," paying homage to the star's unbreakable bond with the intersection that helped make him into the iconic superstar he remains today.

On Monday, April 1, a Change.org petition was created by Project Islamic Hope requesting that Marqueece Harris-Dawson, District 8 councilmember representing the area, rename Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in the Southwest Los Angeles area to "Nipsey Hussle Boulevard."

With an original goal of 200,000 signatures, the petition went viral and had reached more than half a million signatures at press time. Fans poured their heart into the petition's comment section, pledging their allegiance to the cause.