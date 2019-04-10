Los Angeles Renames Crenshaw & Slauson "Nipsey Hussle Square"

On Tuesday, April 9, in honor of the late, Grammy-nominated musician-entrepreneur, the L.A. City Council announced that the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue would be named "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square," paying homage to the star's unbreakable bond with the intersection that helped make him into the iconic superstar he remains today.
On Monday, April 1, a Change.org petition was created by Project Islamic Hope requesting that Marqueece Harris-Dawson, District 8 councilmember representing the area, rename Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in the Southwest Los Angeles area to "Nipsey Hussle Boulevard."
With an original goal of 200,000 signatures, the petition went viral and had reached more than half a million signatures at press time. Fans poured their heart into the petition's comment section, pledging their allegiance to the cause.
Courtney Alberti wrote, "Well deserved. This man got his life taken the least we can do is honor him. Someone who helped his community ... must honor him to create positive change."
"Love you Nipsey Hussle," wrote Turquoise Smith. "Lauren London I love you too I'm signing this petition to help out by any means necessary."
Lydia Blackmon commented, "He made an amazing impact on not only fans but the Mayor, LAPD commissioner, Chief of Police and many more important city officials and he was loved by his family he was giving back to a community that he grew up in what an honorable thing to do."
Councilman Harris-Dawson said, “Ermias Asghedom, known as Nipsey Hussle, was an icon and West Coast hero. Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans and his larger community. As a father, brother and son, Nipsey was a rock, helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart."
Before his death, Hussle was heavily involved with the City Council in the community development project known as Destination: Crenshaw, an artistic rebuild project that stretches along Crenshaw Boulevard between 48th and 60th streets. With construction underway, the project is scheduled for a spring 2020 completion.
Only a week since the tragic loss, Nipsey's passing has been felt across the world. Professional athletes, movie stars and the biggest entertainers have shared their memories, condolences and words of wisdom about the South Central native. Stars like Kevin Hart, LeBron James and Beyoncé paid homage to the Atlantic Records recording artist.
Nipsey Hussle was many things to Los Angeles — an entrepreneur, mentor and entertainer with an interest in technology and educating the community, having foreseen the evolution of his community that involved employment and cultural appreciation.
Along with the naming of the intersection, the City Council is scheduled to meet on the topic of officially adding Nipsey Hussle's contributions to the city of Los Angeles and the world into the public record.
Nipsey's longtime girlfriend/actress Lauren London posted a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday afternoon, April 2, with the caption: "I've lost my best friend, my sanctuary, my protector, my soul ... I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words."
Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life will be held at Staples Center on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m.
