Long Beach Dub Allstars Will Play New Material at Novo

Sublime spinoff Long Beach Dub Allstars kick off the new year in style with a $5 show at the Novo, so we spoke with vocalist Opie Ortiz about what we can expect.

L.A. WEEKLY: How has the band’s sound evolved, particularly since re-forming in 2012?

OPIE ORTIZ: Obviously we have some different players, so with everyone there’s a different dynamic to their playing. Now, we’re playing with some guys that we’ve been playing with for a while now: Ed Kampwirth, Roger Rivas, and now we have Devin [Morrison] from The Expanders on guitar. If you’re a musician, an artist, you tend to work a certain way, evolve to a certain way, and then it’s like you’ll work with different musicians throughout your life but you’ll have a core group that you’ll work with. Right now, we’re working with these guys and it’s a different dynamic. There’s not a hard-rock or punk-rock dynamic to it. It’s more of a reggae vibe.