Live Review: The The's Flawless Return

It has been 18 years since Matt Johnson’s The The last performed in North America before this current tour. Eighteen fucking years. Just think of all that has happened in this country since then: The lows of the George W. Bush years, the highs and, perhaps cruelly, the hope that arrived with Obama, and then the crushing low of this current administration.

And that’s just politics. The music industry has changed beyond all recognition while Johnson has been away, scoring movies and taking care of his personal life, which itself has seen more than its fair share of tragedy. And yet, while streaming and downloading have become the normal way of listening to music, while the public pretty much flat out refuses to pay for music anymore and touring has become the great source of income for bands and musicians, one constant remains: The world will always need artists like Johnson.

Poets who can delve inside his, and in turn our own, psyche and help explain the madness of the human condition. Performers who make us feel like we're not alone when we're feeling excluded from the rest of the world. As he says himself, paraphrasing an old review, "We make music for people with small bedrooms and spacious minds." That covers it.