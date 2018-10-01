Live Review: Music Tasted Good in Long Beach

It felt like the gods were smiling on Music Tastes Good this weekend. While we’re accustomed to great weather here in SoCal, the conditions couldn’t have been more perfect for the third installment of this awesome Long Beach festival. And the people responded: Music fans and foodies from all walks of life turned up to soak up the sun, the sounds, and those tastes.

Over its three years, Music Tastes Good has evolved intelligently. In 2016, it was a three-day affair, starting on Friday, but the organizers wisely dialed it back. The following year, Ween and Sleater-Kinney headlined the streamlined but ultimately punchier mini-fest.

So here we are in 2018, and the bar has been raised considerably. Brit synth-pop vets New Order and celebrated singer-songwriter James Blake were the high-profile headliners on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with the likes of Broken Social Scene, Joey Bada$$, Santigold, Janelle Monae and The Black Angels sittin in lofty positions in what are two super-impressive lineups spread across two stages.