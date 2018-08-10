Live in L.A.: Weezer Make Sure Nerd Rock Never Grows Up

First things first: Yes, The Pixies opening for a younger band they obviously influenced might be somewhat unjust, but at least it's not the travesty that was Cheap Trick billed under Poison last month! And Weezer have just as many hits at this point, anyway. On Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Forum — and probably every date on their current tour — Weezer more than earned their headlining, stadium-filling status and slot with a performance that had it all. I mean literally all: clothing changes, elaborate sets, in-the-crowd acoustic jams, covers, pyrotechnics and Weird Al.

Also, a Kim Deal–less Pixies, for me, is just "the ixies," i.e., a different band. While Frank Black is an incredible musician, none of the women who've taken Deal's place have been able to hold their own vocally in nearly the same way or come close to the chemistry Deal shared with her mates. Many obviously disagree but I consider her essential to the lineup, so I skipped the opening set. At least we have The Breeders!

But back to the boys of the night. Rivers Cuomo is 48 years old. Nuts, right? At the Forum show, he looked like a 20-something onstage in his signature black-rimmed glasses, jeans and letterman sweater, which came off mid-set as a roadie stripped him of the sweaty garment and threw it into a washer/dryer combo onstage. The appliance, part of a backdrop made to look like the neighborhood garage of childhood, may or may not have been real, but we're pretty sure the sweater wasn't destroyed.