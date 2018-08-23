Linafornia Takes Jazz to Church

Jazz is one of the purest forms of music, birthing today’s rock & roll, R&B and hip-hop. While evolutionary, jazz has become a relic due to the obsession with 808. However, it’s producers and DJs such as Leimert Park's own Linafornia who keep jazz's rich history alive. This weekend, she performs at the Church in the Park extravaganza, and locals in the know are excited.

Originating in 2010, Mark de Clive-Lowe’s Church in the Park is an annual summer dance party — a night of live remixed experimental music from the biggest beat-makers, producers and orchestrators in the world. Featuring jazz, soul and club music, it has offered previous headliners such as greats Questlove, Kimbra and Jean Grae. This year, Linafornia makes her debut as a beat-scene favorite thanks to her soulful and body-moving résumé. But who is Linafornia?

“Linafornia is just a name I created that reflects the love and pride for where I’m from, which is California,” says the 28-year-old beatsmith.